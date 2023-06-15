Some Non-profits are Helping Seniors During Severe Weather Threat

It's hot. Really hot.

Many residents and visitors across Acadiana said they are feeling the heat.

Some local non-profits like the St. Martin Council on Aging is coming up with improved ways to help seniors during this severe weather threat.

Shanese Lewis is the Executive Director of the St. Martin Council on Aging. She said as temperatures rise, many seniors are unable to afford their utility bills.

"We just have stepped it up a bit with making sure that when we run out of funds that are provided by CLECO that we can now use agency funds to provide those types of assistance," Lewis said.

Lewis said the council accepts donations on an on-going basis, especially because right now, so many seniors are in need of relief.

"Every financial donation is tax-exempt," Lewis said. "It can be reported on their taxes as a write-off at the end of the year."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older adults ages 65 and up are more susceptible to heat-related health problems and should be checked on at least twice per day.

72-year-old Elaine Breaux lives in St. Martin Parish. She said many of her peers rely on non-profit resources.

"I have help with my husband ," Breaux said. "A lot of people don't."

Breaux said she encourages everyone to take precautions and to help keep their homes cool.

"We always keep our ceiling fans on and we have fans in every room," Breaux said.

If you are a senior, at least 60 years old and in need of help with utilities, access to fans or water, please contact the Council on Aging, closest to you.