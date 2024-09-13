Some New Iberia residents went hours without power

While the heavy rain and strong winds have calmed down from Hurricane Francine, some New Iberia residents said they were in the dark for hours.

Gerard Davis owns a mobile home and a separate lot of land near Anne Street in New Iberia.

He said while he decided not to evacuate his hometown, it was frustrating losing power.

"It started raining and the tree branches started falling all in the yard," Davis said. "I heard a boom and I grabbed my phone and called my little home boy Calvin Johnson, and I asked, Man are your lights off? He said yes."

Davis said he lost power around two o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday and did not have his power restored until Thursday morning.

"[It was] hard," Davis said. "I was miserable and aggravated."

Residents across Iberia Parish were advised to follow a curfew mandate to prioritize the safety of themselves and others.

Without power and the freedom to leave his home, Davis said weathering the storm on Wednesday night was difficult.

"I couldn’t sleep," Davis told KATC. "I was tossing and turning, tossing and turning...[I was] hot and I kept going in and out of the house, walking to my sisters house and [I even] walked down the street, just to get fresh air."

Davis was not the only New Iberia resident having a tough time during the power outage.

New Iberia residents Christopher and his sister Krystallyn Washington live off of Cherokee Street, around the corner from Gerard.

They too were without power for nearly six hours and said they grew tired of being in the dark.

"I was so scared," Christopher said. "I was crying."

His sister, Krystallyn said she watched the forecast change quickly.

"[The sky] was changing colors," Krystallyn said. "It was blue and then at [nighttime] it was gray."

CLECO announced utility crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power for critical areas and customers affected by hurricane Francine.

If you are a CLECO customer and are still without power, contact customer service at 1-800-622-6537.