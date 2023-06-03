Some Crowley Residents Say Their Tired of Blighted Properties

While the city of Crowley is known for it's Victorian homes and historic district, some residents said they're fed up with the blighted properties.

72-year-old Audley Jack said he's traveled to many places during his time as a member of the United States Marines, but always came back to his home in Crowley.

Jack said he noticed a change over the years with the increase in abandoned properties and said he believes something needs to be done about it.

"They need to be torn down," Jack said. "Nobody is [doing] anything about it, they say they are, but they're not."

If you drive down W. Fifth Street in Crowley, you'll notice several homes that are boarded up, not maintained and vacant.

Jack said he's concerned the abandoned buildings are being used for the wrong reasons.

"They need to be demolished because they got people that's going into them and doing whatever they want to do and nothing's being done about it," Jack said.

Emily Stoma, Chairwoman of Citizens Against Blight (CAB), said she's partnering with city officials and volunteers to eliminate the number of neglected buildings.

"We picked up 580 blighted properties," Stoma said. "In two and a half years, we've addressed 140. What comes from it is drug abuse, hiding places fr shooters, prostitution, danger, it leads to everything bad in the city."

Stoma said the goal is to help the city thrive, attract more people and new businesses to the area.

