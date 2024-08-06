Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Shooting incident on Sapphire Street, one injured

shooting
KATC News
Courtesy MGN Online
shooting
Posted
and last updated

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
According to police, just after 6 a.m. on August 6, 2024, officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Sapphire Street that left a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on their leg.

Once they arrived, OPD says they learned that a 16-year-old was in possession of a firearm and accidentally shot the 21-year-old. Police say the 16-old has been charged with the following:

  • Negligent Injury
  • Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile

The 21-year-old’s leg injury is non-life-threatening, according to OPD.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.