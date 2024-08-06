Shooting incident on Sapphire Street, one injured

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

According to police, just after 6 a.m. on August 6, 2024, officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Sapphire Street that left a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on their leg.

Once they arrived, OPD says they learned that a 16-year-old was in possession of a firearm and accidentally shot the 21-year-old. Police say the 16-old has been charged with the following:

Negligent Injury

Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile

The 21-year-old’s leg injury is non-life-threatening, according to OPD.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.

The investigation is still ongoing.

