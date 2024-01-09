Severe Weather Taking a Toll on Louisiana Residents

While many people living along the Louisiana and Mississippi Coast are accustomed to weathering storms, some said the climate takes a toll on mental health.

23-year-old Dakota Richard was born and raised in Lafayette, yet still recognizes the impact the weather has on how you feel.

"It really just depends," Richard said. "If you get emotional whenever there's gloomy weather, I suggest having some chamomile tea."

Richard said he too, is no stranger to the January blues.

"January blues means that you might not want to get to that last basket of laundry," Richard said. "Sometimes, you see the dishes piling up a little bit and you know that you should [wash them], but don't and sometimes, that requires a little bit of personal development and growth...sometimes it's just being okay whenever everything is not okay."

While the environment impacts everyone differently, Licensed Professional Counselor Paul Koerner said he tries to teach his patients acceptance.

"The weather probably has an extremely wide variety and range of how it can impact how we feel," Koerner said. "It impacts everything from waking up and realizing it's raining outside and having to walk to our car or our truck in the rain, and then we're wet and stressed out trying to get to work and sitting in a traffic jam."

While the climate plays a key role in where people work, play, and live, Koerner believes there are ways to help uplift your mood, even if the sun is down.

"Call somebody, text somebody," Koerner said. "Make sure you're having contact with somebody daily. I'd also say take a bath or take a hot shower. Do something to take care of yourself, but also to treat yourself as well."