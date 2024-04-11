Severe Weather in Acadia Parish snapped power lines

Rain and strong winds that started early this morning have damaged residents homes, and left them without power.

One resident told me she drove through heavy winds while heading home. Another resident, Angie Thevis told me it started hailing, and the winds were so strong she became frightened.

“I was hiding in the utility room, and then when it all stop, that’s when I came out and realized all the power lines were down,” Thevis said.

Thevis says she was very concerned about downed wires in her yard and the street.

“Yeah, not knowing if they’re live wires or not live wires, and it was across the driveway and the highway," Thevis said. "People were passing, that was extremely scary.”

Thevis told me she immediately called Cleco, her local power company to see when power would be restored, she was shocked by their answer.

“He told me a couple of days atleast,” Thevis said.

Cleco Power company, told me more than 200 people have reported power outages in Acadia parish.