Senator asking the public for compliance amid a rise in COVID-19 cases

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As we're seeing a slight increase in Covid cases and hospitalizations, an Acadiana senator is urging the public to follow the Governor's orders.

There's been some concerns from health officials about people gathering in crowded bars and other areas. Senator Gerald Boudreaux says he's working with state officials to make sure rules are being enforced.

In the last 2 months, the State Fire Marshall's office has received about 78 complaints from Lafayette Parish. Of that number 13 of them were for overcrowding and people not social distancing.

"This is not about politics. It's about people. It's about life and death and us being able to have an economy that's stable and open," Boudreaux said. "If we don't follow the guidelines I can assure the numbers going to rise to a point where we have to take drastic action and no one wants that."

He added, "At the end of the day this is a proclamation by the state of Louisiana signed by the Governor. Enforcement is at the state level. However, if local government want to assist there is the opportunity to do it. That's something they have to decide."

KATC reached out to Lafayette Consolidated Government to ask them why or if they plan on helping to enforce the guidelines. since Friday we haven't received a response.

Meanwhile, Boudreaux says he's working with state officials to make sure businesses are in compliance with the guidelines. People from the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, the state Fire Marshal's Office and the State Department of Health are monitoring businesses.

"They have staff coming in," Boudreaux said. "They're monitoring operations of existing businesses. They're going to cite those businesses that fall short and work with those businesses to ensure that they get into compliance."

He says it's a way to prevent businesses from being shut down.

"We're working with them. Knocking on the doors. Attending events at those facilities to make sure number they understand what the guidelines are," Boudreaux said. "Make sure they're following guidelines. If they're not, we have a discussion with them on how to get into compliance. We give them that opportunity to be compliant. However, if a business decided they do not , they have consequences of losing licenses and closing bars. That's not the objective. The objective is to work together."