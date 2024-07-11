Sedrick Savoy's storytelling inked him a major deal

Sedrick Savoy is a film director from Opelousas.

He has worked on various projects, including “Welcome To Fat Belly” and “When Country Meet City.” Savoy started his own company to make films.

One day Savoy was shooting a music video by himself and a guy from Warner Brothers saw the bigger picture.

“During the video shoot a guy sat and watched me do everything and asked me a few questions,” said Savoy. “I told him that I worked with some high-profile guys. He told me that he works for Warner Brothers and that I needed to meet some people in the company.”

Soon after, he signed a deal with the Warner brothers. They would help with distributing his music videos and movies. However, he stopped doing music videos because he wanted to go in-depth with his storytelling.

“I wanted to tell timely stories," said Savoy. “I did write and put together different visions for people’s music videos, so I wanted to find a way to expand it.”

Savoy was able to expand his company within the parish. He helped local actors and local businesses in the community, which is a blockbuster move.

“We were able to shoot movie films at different places,” said Actor Kendle Phefferkorn, "helped different establishments grow.”

Savoy’s success has put the city of Opelousas on the big screen.

“He was a quiet kid growing up,” said Actress Cilicia Savoy. “Seeing his success now is big for Opelousas, especially for what he is trying to bring here.”