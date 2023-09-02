Second Harvest Partners with Rouses for Hunger Action Month

In honor of National Food Bank Day and Hunger Action Month, Second Harvest teamed up with Rouses to host a food drive for the community.

Paul Scelfo, Chief Regional Officer for Second Harvest said with the help of Rouses, his team prepared food bags to serve families across Acadiana.

"They pre-made boxes and bags for people to just walk in," Scelfo said. "If you just want to buy a bag and donate it, if you just want to buy a can of beans and donate it or if you'd like to donate some time or even monetary donations, we can take care of all of that right here."

Tracy Bertrand is the Store Director for Rouses on Bertrand Drive, where the food drive was held on Friday afternoon.

He said it takes a village to pour back into those who are less fortunate, here in the hub city.

"We all live together," Bertrand said. "It's good that we can help the less fortunate, the needy, the homeless and it's just fun doing it."