Second Harvest Food Bank will continue feeding families this summer despite cut of summer feeding program

Second Harvest Food Bank will still donate food after The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services recently announced it would not participate in the summer electronic benefits, transfer program.

Governor Jeff Landry decided against the summer EBT program which would cease the funding of the feeding program this summer.

Second Harvest is determined to make sure families are still fed year round. Second Harvest, Chief Regional Officer, Paul Scelfo told me children are hungry 12 months out of the year.

“Food insecurity affects children in so many ways; when you’re asking a child do their best in school on a Friday afternoon they may not have nothing to eat again until Monday," Scelfo said. "What are we doing for them in the summertime when school is not in session, it affects kids and affects families, in so many different ways."

With funding no longer being available, Scelfo tells me it’s important now more than ever that the community comes together.

“We try to create a community effort with community support to meet those needs and to help people bridge that gap," Scelfo said. "The reduced funding creates that opportunity where our community can impact some more, but we still are going to be out there serving kids.”

I reached out to the governors office and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, I’ve not yet heard back.

For ways to donate or more information regarding Second Harvest Food Bank, you can visit www.no-hunger.org/action.com

