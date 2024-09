Lafayette police arrested a 17-year-old on Monday following a August 31 homicide in the 1000 block of Louisiana Avenue.

According to LPD, the teen was arrested following a warrant for first degree murder by the Tactical Narcotics Team and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on two counts of first degree murder.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (330) 232-TIPS (8477).