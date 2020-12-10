Search continues for man accused of killing former UL football player

The search continues for the man wanted in connection to the death of a former Louisiana football player.

Crime Stoppers and the US Marshal's NOLA Fugitive Taskforce believes that Tajuan Renard Burnett is hiding in St. Tammany Parish area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Burnett is accused of shooting former Louisiana wide receiver Al Riles in Ft. Worth, TX on November 7, 2020.

Police say Riles was shot in the back after witnesses say he was in a “not-so-serious” argument with Burnett who was identified as his best friend.

Burnett is 5'7" weighs 130 lbs. he has a tattoo on his right arm that says heartless with a picture of a broken heart.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tajuan Renard Burnett you are asked to contact law enforcement.

Crimestoppers GNO # is (504)822-1111, www.Crimestoppersgno.org or by calling the U.S. Marshals New Orleans Task Force at (504)589-6872 Task Force Officer K. Tao

