Scott Boudin Festival honors veterans by donating to the construction of Veterans Memorial Park

SCOTT, La. — The 10th Annual Scott Boudin Festival celebrated delicious boudin dishes with plenty of varieties and flavors this past weekend in the "Boudin Capital of the World".

With great music and even better food, this event also helped to fund and construct the Veterans Memorial Park at the Rail. A park to commemorate and pay homage to those who have served.

The festival has been a major donor and supporter of the ongoing construction.

"We give back to multiple things throughout the community but honoring our veterans is something we truly take pride in," said Caitlyn Chaisson, Miss Scott Boudin Festival Queen.

The Veterans Memorial at the Rail will give the community an opportunity to honor and also remember the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for their country.

Jessie Bergeron, a U.S. Navy veteran, who served for eight years, is happy to support The Best Stop Supermarket at the festival and even more proud to have veterans represented at the memorial park.

"I know there is a lot of veterans here in Lafayette and in Scott and for them to go ahead and represent us with a piece of their land it's pretty amazing," said Bergeron. "It's very prideful to have served and to see the land being dedicated to the veterans, it's pretty nice."

The memorial park will have an eternal flame tower, amphitheater, and a memorial plank walkway that can be inscribed with a veterans name and time of service.

Mayor Jan-Scott Richard is proud to have the park be a reminder to the community that veterans are the reason we can enjoy everyday freedoms like attending festivals.

"This is a 3 phase project, it's been a long time coming to recognize veterans not just in our community, but throughout the area and make sure we create a nice solemn memorial place for them to come and really honor their veteran and remember all their sacrifices they made to allow us to be here today," said Richard.

Phase 1 of the construction is set to be completed this summer. To find out how you can honor a veteran in your life, click here.