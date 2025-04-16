Scoop by Scoop: How a Coffee and Ice Cream Shop Transformed Lives in Just Nine Months

In July of 2024, I brought you Hayden's story, highlighting his journey as he opened his business. Since launching Hayden's Corner, he has managed to help three families with the proceeds from his shop. Reflecting on the impact of his contributions, Hayden commented,

“A lot of those families have more than just that one kid, and especially with the little girl Emmy, they had like six kids, not just Emmy. So I can imagine, something like that can go a long way... especially for families with larger families."

Hayden describes his business model as “coffee and ice cream for a cause.” When asked what inspired his choice of this unique combination, he simply stated,

“Who doesn't like coffee or ice cream?”Hayden elaborated on the community aspect of his business, sharing how it fosters connections among people. He explained,

“When you go home, you share with others and they're like, ‘Hey, where did you get that coffee?’ and then you say, ‘I got it from Hayden's Corner.’ You know, so just making other people happy, and that's what I think coffee and ice cream does for people and that's why we do it.”

Despite facing the challenges of a rare cancer diagnosis, Hayden finds motivation in his ability to help others. He expressed his perspective on altruism:

“I've always had a thought of wanting to do more, not just with myself, but with other people, and helping other people. It's always made me more happy to help other people rather than myself.”

As Hayden continues his treatment, he remains focused on his passion for his business. He shared his current health status and priorities:

“I'm actually going less to St. Jude's now, so this is a good sign. Not quite into remission, but we're getting there. But it's been really good, been really great with everything and just trying to put my mind to the business.”

Hayden's Corner also does raffles for gift boxes to help contribute to their donations to St. Jude families. For more information about Hayden's Corner, click here to visit their facebook page.