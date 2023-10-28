Rock The Block Trick-or-Treat Trail Returns to Ville Platte

The Ville Platte community is kick-starting the Halloween festivities early this year.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their kids to the Rock The Block, trick-or-treat trail this Thursday on South Coreil Street.

The event is being hosted by Hundredfold Coffee, the Evangeline Chamber of Commerce, and The Acosta Foundation.

Sarahi Sawtell manages Hundredfold Coffee with her daughter, Jennifer. The Sawtells said they are looking forward to giving back to the community again this year.

"This is our third year," Sarahi said. "People are excited about it because their parents and their children are coming."

Sarahi said several businesses along South Coreil Street will be handing out candy, goody bags, popcorn, and possibly school supplies.

Her daughter Jennifer said she's also looking forward to dressing up and joining the fun.

"We made it so that the local businesses can give back to the community and say thank you to the families for supporting them throughout the year," Jennifer said. "We all get together and we dress up and we pass out candy to the entire city."

Organizers said this is a safe and family-friendly opportunity for people of all ages to interact and enjoy the Halloween spirit.

Admission to Rock The Block is free. The trail starts on South Coreil Street from 5:30 to 7:30.