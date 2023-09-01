Revised Tailgating Rules in Place for Cajun Field

While the Ragin' Cajuns are preparing to play the Northwestern State Demons on Saturday, events managers are warning fans about the state-wide burn ban and revised tailgating rules.

Marcus Marks, Director of Event Management for U L said no bbqs, grills or open flames will be allowed.

"If you do bring a generator, please safely re-fuel your generator," Marks said. "Make sure you're using extreme precautions when placing gasoline into your generator. We don't want any spills on the grass that end up igniting."

Marks said fans are welcome to get food items delivered to them, but he recommends packing items like sandwiches, drinks and fruits that can easily be kept cool.

Devonald Fontenot is a graduating senior at U L. He said he looks forward to football season for the tailgating events, but everyone should take precaution.

"Be aware of the dangers lighting fires can cause for this type of heat," Fontenot said. "I'd say just stay patient because it's not going to always be like that. We'll be able to do the things that we used to do, a little later on."