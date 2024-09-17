Remembering Trayonna Williams

The Ville Platte community is left picking up the pieces after two shootings on Saturday.

According to Ville Platte Police, the first shooting happened just before one o'clock on Saturday afternoon at the Parkview Apartments on Dupre Street.

The second shooting happened just after nine o'clock on Saturday evening and claimed the life of 19-year-old Trayonna Williams at the intersection of Huey P. Long and Reed Street.

Chief A. Perry Thomas reported three people were shot inside a vehicle and Williams did not survive.

Helen Nelson said her son was inside the vehicle with Trayonna and she's devastated by the gun violence.

"I just found out when they did the autopsy that she was three months pregnant for [my son]," Nelson told KATC.

On Monday evening, Nelson joined hundreds of family members and friends for a balloon release—to honor Williams' life and legacy outside her home in the Gabriel Villa Apartments.

"That young lady and my son was only trying to go get some food to eat," Nelson said. "That’s why they got in their best friend’s vehicle to go get some food. They weren't asking for trouble!"

Emotions ran high during the balloon release and prayer ceremony on Monday.

Nelson and many others said the gun violence has to stop.

"I wish more people would think before they act," Nelson said. "These young people that did this...I know my God won't sleep on this!"

A father one of the survivor's inside the vehicle with Trayonna said he wishes to remain anonymous.

However, he said he's praying for justice.

In an anonymous interview with KATC, he said:

"I’m an angry father! The guys who did it, I pray to God you all turn yourselves in."

The Williams family is uniting with members of the community, calling for change and painting the sky pink for Trayonna.

Her nephew, Raheem Jones told KATC his aunt will not be forgotten.

"She was nice to me," Raheem said. "My sister said she died at the hospital and my mom said something about some blood coming out her ear."

According to Ville Platte Police, there aren't any suspect(s) in custody at this time.

However, the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information regarding Trayonna's death or the shootings on Saturday, is encouraged to contact police.

