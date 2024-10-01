Remembering Kaleb Istre

19-year-old Kaleb Istre of Jennings took his last breathe on Sept. 20.

According to Louisiana State Police, Istre was traveling on a bike Westbound on US 90, while Felton Duhon Jr. was traveling in the same direction, in a Ram pick-up truck.

While the investigation is on-going, state troopers announced Istre's bike was struck from behind by the front of a Ram pick-up truck and ejected from the bike.

His best friend, Jayce Legros said he's still trying to wrap his head around his friend's sudden death.

"I was on my way to Lake Charles and then I got a call," Legros said. "It was one of my other friends and they called me and they was like ‘Hey your friend Kaleb. It’s about your friend Kaleb! I said 'What’s wrong? He said, he got hit by a truck!"

Legros said losing his best friend since third grade, had him at a loss for words.

"It’s hard to even explain," Legros said. "We went fishing together, we went hunting together...he was at my house for the Fourth of July."

Since Kaleb's passing, Jayce told KATC his mother, Nicole gifted him with her son's favorite hat.

"It’s the only thing I really got left of him," Legros said. "I take it everywhere with me too. I wear it sometimes."

State police are still investigating what led to Kaleb's death and his mother is warning drivers to their part, by being vigilant and mindful of bicyclists.

“We just really only want to lay our son to rest...and for the vehicles to be safer with bike riders; not everyone drives a vehicle in life," Nicole wrote in a statement to KATC.

