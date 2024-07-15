Reaction from locals who attended Trump rally, witnessed assassination attempt

Thousands were in attendance at Saturday's Trump rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, and witnessed the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, including two siblings from Lafayette.

Alana and Luna Molodkin were visiting their father's family in Pennsylvania and went to the rally with their older cousin, David Gonchar. Their mother, Angela Landry, said her daughters' father passed away a month ago and was a Trump supporter so her daughters went to the rally as a way to honor his memory.

Alana Molodkin, 14, said they waited six hours for Trump to take the stage and were just about to leave minutes before he did. They never expected what happened next, "I was too short to see anything, but I did see Trump flinching and then going down and then everybody going down," said Alana.

At first, they thought the sound was from fireworks, "No one understood what was going on. I kind of got that impression. It seemed everyone thought it may have been a prank. Everyone thought this was like part of the rally, but then I saw smoke from the barrels of the Secret Service," said David Gonchar. He said that's when he knew something serious was happening, "Everyone is just watching Trump, and you the secret service agents surround him and that's when everyone started to process okay, Trump just got shot at."

Thomas Matthews Crooks, 20, was identified as the shooter and killed by Secret Service. Luna said she was not sure if a woman was injured, but she did hear a woman scream, "The lady was kind of like between people and she fell. There were people blocking her so you couldn't really see, but Secret Service did take her off of the stage."

Landry was at home in Lafayette when she received text messages and a call from her daughters about what had just unfolded, "She was sobbing uncontrollably. I was scared out of my mind because I thought it was her sister or something had happened and she said mom the president was shot and I'm like this is a joke," said Landry.

Landry's daughters, Alana and Luna, said it's a moment in history they won't forget, "I was really scared. I feel bad for any parents who brought their child there and were not sure if they were going to make it out or not," said Luna.