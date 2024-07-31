Rayne locals feel they're 'losing a piece of history' after recent fire

A building that many consider a landmark in Rayne was built in 1904, as an implement store.

Since then, the building has been occupied by other businesses such as Rayne Furniture Store, Motor Parts, and currently Farmers True Value Hardware store.

A fire at the building Monday left the building with extensive damage.

Gerald Alsandor, a resident of Rayne, told me what he was seeing seemed unreal.

"You could just see the smoke roll out of the building, and shortly after that you could see the flames break through the ceiling," Alsandor said.

Serving as the 2nd oldest building in Rayne,

Gerald says it saddened him to watch the building burn down.

"It's really a shame because the building is a landmark here in Rayne and I know the owner personally," Alsandor said. "I just feel so sad for him and his family."

Another business, Landry Feed Store, also burned down last year. Another resident says to now lose another apart of history hurts the community.

I spoke with Rayne Fire Chief T- Ron Garrie, who says a cause for the fire has not been determined yet.

KATC will keep viewers updated as more information becomes available.