Rayne and Crowley Rotary Club is set to host a meal packaging event to help with food insecurities

The Rayne and Crowley Rotary club is partnering with Rise Against Hunger to help families with food insecurities. Rayne Rotary member Cynthia Beslin says no one should have to worry about their next meal.

“Food insecurities is just, I would just imagine it’s a frightening experience to go through, not knowing what your next meal is,” Beslin said.

Beslin says some local rice businesses in the parish have donated food for the event. The event will be Saturday at the Rayne Civic Center from 9 am till noon. Cynthia tells me volunteers are still needed, to volunteer or donate you can visit

https://rah.my.salesforce-sites.com/events/homepage?id=701Pj00000HTnZuIAL&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2TouLLx3D_OzB70j9vY7M4IxyAfNIOhYghnhgCO56Ky1EDCxp9Dp4BMpA_aem_2BbsBVBnaqxAznlIIT34tQ