Power outage affects over 2,000 SLEMCO customers after dump truck pulls down lines

A dump truck working with road construction crews pulled down several spans of power lines Monday, leaving 2,125 SLEMCO customers without power, according to the utility's Facebook page.

The incident broke three poles in the Cankton, Church Point and west Carencro area.

Servicemen are on scene removing hardware from the broken poles. Overhead crews are on their way with new poles, according to SLEMCO.

SLEMCO said it will backfeed as many customers as possible while repairs are being made.

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