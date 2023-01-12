Police Juror Denies Second Ambulance Company in Vermilion Parish

Many residents in Abbeville left a "Need and Necessity" hearing with the parish police jurors, frustrated.

Paul Fuselier represents Acadian Ambulance, the company that has history with the parish for more than 50 years.

He said the controversy over adding another ambulance company, in addition to Acadian Ambulance, has been a topic of discussion since the seventies.

The majority of the 911 Committee voted against the proposal of incorporating more emergency medical technicians.

Stan Hardee is a retired business owner. He said he is not pleased with the outcome.

"I spoke up in favor of having another ambulance service and I was very disappointed in the vote because I felt that competition is the American, free enterprise system and Acadian Ambulance has had a monopoly for some 40 years," Hardee said.

Hardee said two ambulance companies would help decrease medical expenses. He said he can recall a few times where he wished he had more options.

"We had to pay 1500 dollars for a two-minute ride, eight blocks down the road to the Kaplan Hospital, twice," Hardee said. "That was with Acadian Ambulance, so I know it would've been much better...This is a group that is all over the United States and their service is very good."

Allyson Pharr, Chief Legal Officer of Acadian Ambulance said Vermilion Parish Police Jurors made the right decision.

"We have always been a reliable, top, quality service that works with the parish," Pharr said. "We will continue to work with the parish to address any concerns that they have, or the citizens have."

Connie Shakesnider is the Public Relations Representative for Med Express Ambulance Service. She said the juror's decision was not in favor of the residents.

"The police juror for that parish voted for their people," Shakesnider said. "It wasn't the people that spoke, it was the juror that's representing the people that spoke because we spoke to many of their residents, and they were in favor of us coming in and giving more service."

