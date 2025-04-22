Police Arrest Two in Connection to Severe Child Abuse Case

Crowley Police arrested two people following a child abuse investigation after receiving a tip last night.

The investigation began when officers went to a local hospital to help medical staff tending to a child with multiple injuries, including two broken arms and extensive bruising. The severity of the child's condition prompted immediate concern.

Investigators learned the child's mother failed to adequately supervise her child and did not report apparent ongoing abuse. Evidence collected during the investigation indicated that the suspect, her nephew, had been entrusted with the care of the child and was responsible for inflicting the injuries.

Police arrested the nephew on a count of Aggravated Cruelty to a Juvenile with a bond of $500,000. Officers booked the mother with Improper Supervision and failure to address the abuse and neglect by not reporting the incidents involving her child to authorities with a bond of $750,000.

For individuals seeking more information on how to report suspected child abuse or neglect, resources are available through local child protective services and law enforcement agencies.