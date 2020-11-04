Pet of the Week: Molly Ringwald

Yesterday was Election Day, and that means the #DOGS2020 campaign for Acadiana Animal Aid has come to an end.

Only one name remains on the ballot - Molly.

Both Ginger and Antony, whom she started the race with, have moved on with their journey into the "right house".

Molly is still at the shelter.

She does have a last plea in asking you to VOTE for her. Molly has begun professional training sessions. She is becoming the best girl she can be! And we are confident she will succeed because she's such a smart, quick learner.

Maybe you just haven't seen her cute face yet, or maybe you've been following her story but haven't sealed the deal. Don't worry, the ballot is STILL open at https://acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt/ [acadianaanimalaid.org] .

VOTE MOLLY! Remember, your vote matters - and you can change the future for such a deserving girl."