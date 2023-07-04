Patriotism at Youngsville 4th of July Celebration

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Joel Pena, a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps is a native of Brooklyn, New York. A change of scenery and a chance to experience life in South Louisiana were the reasons he has chosen to live in Youngsville.

"I wanted to see how the South is. Growing up all up North and traveling around the West Coast. Overseas, I was just like let me get me a feel for the South and I was lucky enough to get somewhere like Youngsville, so I been happy overall." Pena tells KATC.

He says celebrating America with the people of Youngsville makes his service worthwhile.

"It's amazing seeing all the kids, fine men and women out here having a great time supporting the United States of America," said Pena. "Just having a lovely time over all you see kids playing in the water, parents around just being cheerful."

In addition, Pena says since moving to the south, he believes it is more patriotic and is a place where the love of Americans is displayed proudly.

"Without a doubt a lot of people would just come up to me and thank me for your service and you know yes I get overwhelmed by it, but I love it overall. Just to see that and see people supporting our troops everyday," Pena said.