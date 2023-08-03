Park Behind Middlebrook Elementary School Dedicated to Slain Officer

Roughly six years after Lafayette police officer, Corporal Michael Middlebrook was killed, city officials named a park behind him.

On Thursday morning, Middlebrook's immediate family members, friends and former colleagues from the Lafayette Police Department gathered to honor and recognize a man they said dedicated his life to the community.

"That means a lot to us," Adrienne, Michael's wife said. "We have the school named after him and now this park, which is going to be a fitness center."

On October 1, 2017, Michael was shot and killed while responding to a call near a store on Moss Street.

"Since it happened, the community has been there for us," Adrienne said. "They've been completely helpful with everything and we just love that."

The Corporal Michael Middlebrook Park is expected to have fitness equipment and act as both a memorial site and detention pond for the community.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory said Michael was a hero.

"These women and men of honor go out every, single, day and they don't know if they're going to come back home," Guillory said. "And, just close to six years ago, Corporal Middlebrook had that same mindset and he didn't come home and his watch ended."

LPD's Sergeant Robin Green said Michael left an impact on the city and she couldn't ask for a better officer.

"[For] those who didn't have much, he gave his last just to make sure that they had something," Green said. "Whether it's just as simple as something to eat, he was always putting others before himself."

Michael's wife said she's looking forward to spending more time at the park with her and her late husband's daughter, Violet and hopes to utilize the space to help serve others.

"They said the fitness center will be in the middle so we're looking forward to that," Adrienne said. "We're looking forward to hosting all of the runs so that I'm able to give scholarships to seniors in the parish."

