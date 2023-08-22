Parenting and More: working toward a healthier lifestyle

Dr. Aimee Hymel has always been interested in nutrition, but it was not something she saw as a career goal--that is until she started going through surgical training.

"As I learned more about all of the surgical specialties, this just made the most sense to me and I just found it very fulfilling," Hymel, a bariatric surgeon at Our Lady of Lourdes, said.

In this field, Hymel said she gets to meet people where they are and help to develop a plan for them to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

"The time frame can range from three months to six months; I've had patients that I've worked with for twelve months before we've decided it was time to undergo surgery. All of this is geared to every patients' individual needs and they are different for every single patient," Hymel said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than half of Louisianans are considered overweight, with a Body Mass Index of 30 or higher.

While there could be underlying issues, medical or genetic, Bariatric Surgery will not work unless the patient makes that lifestyle change.

"Some people look at it as a magical fix, quick fix, but after a lot of time we explain how the process goes and the eventual goal outcomes," Hymel said.

However, Hymel added, there are some people who have tried everything, diets, exercise, and are still stuck and use surgery as their last resort.

"A large portion of our patients have struggled and work their whole lives and can't achieve the goals that they want and come in ready for anything. They come in and say, 'I need to make a change, I need to get healthier, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes."

While Bariatric Surgery is not a 'quick fix', it is something that can significantly change the life of someone struggling to lose weight as long as they are willing to put in the work.