Parenting and More with Katie: Brayden Zorn heading back to NOLA

On May 10, Brayden Zorn was in New Orleans awaiting his kidney transplant.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 3-year-old's surgery was placed on hold, and he was sent back home.

On July 19th the family will be back in New Orleans again for another shot at getting Brayden the transplant he needs to survive.

Brian Zorn, Brayden's dad, was uneasy about the surgery the last time we spoke, much more confident this time around.

"We got to the point where we were checking him in that day, and they cut it off," Brian said. "I got to see the process and I feel like I made, it is a big thing, but I over worried myself. I have more confidence that everything will go smooth, and we will have a positive outcome."

Brayden's journey has become, not just his own, but the entire family--immediate and extended.

"We feel like we have a city behind us and it's a good feeling when you're going through hard times," Brian said.

Despite the ups and downs, both parents said they have each other's back because that is the key to get their little boy the help that he needs.

"It's hard, it's not an easy life to live with your spouse when you have a sick child. It's not easy to get along all the time--we don't always agree," Falyn said.

As Brayden gets one step closer to getting a new kidney, his parents said they will leave it to god and when all is healed, and everyone is back home, they will prepare to celebrate their little miracle baby.

Below is Brayden's original story.

There is also a link to donate to help Brayden as he grows up. He will need constant care and medication even after the kidney transplant.

https://www.katc.com/homepage-showcase/brayden-zorn-surviving-against-all-odds