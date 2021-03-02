Parenting: An Unexpected Surprise

Megan Champagne and Chase Schexnayder always knew they wanted to expand their family by one more and make it an even four.

"We decided we would try for one more," Megan said.

Megan said, because of Covid-19, she had to go to the ultrasound appointment alone.

For Megan and Chase this ultrasound appointment was stressful because, before this pregnancy, they had already lost three babies.

Little did Megan know that she would not just hear one heartbeat that day, she would hear three.

"It was complete shock," Megan said. "She told me that my due date was April Fools Day so I thought it was a joke at first. No. It was complete shock."

Megan said she hurried to where Chase was working. She was not going to tell him; she wanted to see if he could figure it out on his own.

"He was....

"I was at work," Chase interjected.

"I got some cookies from the Great American Cookie Company and labeled them A, B, and C," Megan said. "He didn't know babies were labeled A, B, and C instead of 1, 2, and 3."

On February 5th, triplets Elijah, Anastasia, and Stella were born.

Megan said hospital staff told them that they are the first spontaneous triplets born in Acadiana in years.

"You can never be 100% prepared to have a child, let alone three at the same time," Chase said.

Today, the family is traveling every day from St. Martinville to Lafayette to see the trio.

Mom and Dad do all they can to bond with the babies while still caring for the children they have at home.

"A lot of back and forth everyday to bring them milk and visit them," Megan said. "It's tough. The kids want to see them, but we can't take them. It's just Mom and Dad. It's a little tough leaving them behind everyday."

The other kids are pretty excited about the new additions. They all said they cannot wait to help Mom and Dad with the triplets once they are ready to come home.

"I want to be able to hold them and stuff," Chase and Megan's oldest daughter said.

"I assume you're a good big sister?" I asked.

"My little Maw Maw," Megan said as she smiled.

"You get a little practice, right?" I asked motioning to her other siblings.

"A little."

While it might be a tight squeeze for some time Chase said he has plans to expand.

"We plan to add on to our home to make it big enough," Megan said. "Diapers and wipes are kinda expensive. Last minute necessities, furniture, and things we don't have besides for one. It's just a little tough, I guess," Megan said.

While it is not easy and some days are more challenging than others, Megan and Chase said they would not have it any other way.

The couple has a GoFundMe set up to help with expenses.

Click on the link below to donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/schexnayder-triplets?qid=7fea5f2d5f9a356bcf90f35f2aee5477