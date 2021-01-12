Parenting: Adventure Kits to help shape young minds

Children always want to go on an adventure.

Whether that is with a good book or actually out exploring; kids are ready for just about anything.

While the cold weather may have them hunkered down, that does not mean they cannot escape through their imagination.

Keith Guidry, community relations coordinator with the Lafayette Parish Library System, said they offer Adventure Kits for children of all ages.

"We have some for the Littles and some for the adults," Guidry said. "I was playing with the metal detector kit the other day... I didn't find any gold, I'm still at work, but it was interesting. There is also a bird watching kit. For the Little ones we have an "on the farm" adventure kit. In case they haven't been to a farm this shows them what's there."

From learning about barn yard animals to parts of the body and even how to use a metal detector--the number of adventures are endless.

"It's not just learning what is taught to you," Guidry said. "It's learning on your own. You're able to take the companion books and add these new things in your life. You'll be able to expand on the next step."

With a world of possibilities, all you have to do is open a box and let your imagination take flight.

For a full list of available Adventure Kits, visit lafayettepubliclibrary.org/adventurekits

There are 40 kits with 16 different themes for people to explore.

One Adventure Kit per library card can be checked out for 28 days. Currently, kits may not be renewed. Adults/parents/caregivers only may check kits out. They must be returned to the circulation desk; they cannot be returned through the book drop or drive-thru. Holds can be placed for kits to be delivered to any branch.