Parc De Oaks host pony rides and petting zoo

People came out to enjoy a family friendly day filled with activities, such as Pony rides and a petting zoo at Parc De Oaks. 2kb Farm and Petting Zoo owner, Khouri Frisch told me the experience is like no other.

“It’s been going really well we’ve been in business for three years," Frisch said. "This is our second time out here and we are slammed just like we were last year, it’s absolutely amazing.”

Frisch told me even though this is a fun experience for the kids, it’s also a fun way to educate children.

"Some people have never seen a baby cow before, and they might say oh that’s a mule or donkey; some people don’t know what animals are what," Frisch said.

Food trucks were also in attendance for people who might have worked up an appetite. Other games included corn hole and connect four for a little family friendly competition.