Parc de Oaks Food Truck Park Hosts Pumpkin Patch for October

Fall festivities have begun in the city of Lafayette.

Chris Amos, owner of Parc de Oaks Food Truck Park said he and his wife are providing the community with a free pumpkin patch every weekend for the rest of the month.

"They never really had this on the Northside of town," Amos said. "We wanted to have something for the community so the kids could come out and have fun. It's something nice and festive."

Amos said there will be a variety of vendor trucks in the park as usual, but the weekend pumpkin patches will have a little something for everyone.

"[We'll] have some pumpkins, attendees can play some games, listen to music, and just have a good time," Amos said.

This weekend will kick-start the first pumpkin patch for Lafayette's first official food truck park and there will be trick-or-treating too.

The pumpkin patch hours are from 11 in the morning until six in the evening, every weekend in October.

Donald Poullard is a vendor at Parc de Oaks Food Truck Park. He owns Poullard's Pantry, LLC, where he specializes in smoked meats.

Poullard said the park provides a great opportunity for up-and-coming business owners like himself.

"The community is responding well," Poullard said. "They have been supportive. They have also been supportive of the park, they come and support all of the vendors and everything is going well."

Poullard said as a new entrepreneur, the community plays a key role in helping him and others get their products out there.