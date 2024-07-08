Parc De Oaks celebrates one year anniversary

Parc De Oaks is Lafayette’s first food truck park located on Moss Street. While the park provides food, games and other activities for people in the community, it also helps provide revenue for local entrepreneurs like Smiley Ice owner, Antoinette Noel.

“It allows me to have a spot where I know I’m confident in coming, where people are also coming because it’s always busy around here with great customers,” Noel said.

Noel tells me she doesn’t know how things would be for her business without Parc De Oaks.

“I love it here, I don’t know what I would do without Parc De Oaks," Noel said. "I don’t know what any food truck would do without Parc De Oaks.“

I spoke with Parc De Oaks Co-Owner Andrea Amos, she told me her and her husband were inspired to open their own food truck park after visiting Austin. Amos says she can’t believe the amount of support she’s gotten in just a year.

“It’s been overwhelming, the amount of positive feedback we’ve had from the community," Amos explained. "They enjoy it, they love to come here with their families, they love the variety of foods we have here and it’s just a fun time."

Janya Joseph, a local resident told me she has been coming ever since the grand opening of Parc De Oaks.

“It’s welcoming it’s warm, and it’s been a great experience to see them blossom and go from what this property was to what it is now," Joseph said. "They developed it to a beautiful place for families, people of all backgrounds, people of all ages to come and have fun.”

Joseph says Parc De Oaks always provides something for her family to do on weekends, and she encourages others in the community to experience Parc De Oaks.

