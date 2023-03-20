Organizations partner to use $200k grant to build center in Veazey neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, La. — Habitat for Humanity Lafayette and 100 Black Men, have been selected to receive a $200,000 national grant from Republic Services.

This allocation is through a nationwide program named Republic Services’ 2023 National Neighborhood Promise Program. This program is to directly support and conduct community clean-ups and aid in construction in distressed neighborhoods.

These two organizations plan to construct a facility to provide a meeting location for mentoring and tutoring.

President of the chapter, is grateful for this partnership and hopes this grant can further assist the children in Lafayette.

"Basing this particular space and use it as for the community to come in and partake in all the programs we do, particularly in mentoring cause that's the basis of the organization," said Alton Trahan, President of 100 Black Men. "We know it as what they see is, what they'll be, and we mentor through a lifetime, so we are very excited."

Providing a safe and accessible place that is nearby the youth of the McComb-Veazey neighborhood, can be influential for their future development.

"Now, instead of finding place to go they will have a site in the Veazey neighborhood that's walkable, that the kids will get to without having crossed a busy street or they will be able to walk from where they live after school and come to this facility," said Melinda Taylor, Executive Director at Lafayette Habitat for Humanity.

This partnership is pivotal for the community outreach that 100 Black Men strive for.

"The partnership between Republic, Habitat and 100 Black Men goes beyond what we're doing," said Joshua Edmond, Mentor Chair for 100 Black Men. "To show the community that people with the same mindsets and vision understand the need with this area, in that we're going to build this in the Veazey area and it's close to me because I'm from the Veazey area."

With this national grant reaching the Lafayette area, 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette can further achieve their mission statement of mentoring, education, health and wellness and economic empowerment.