One-year-old child found alone; case under investigation

On Tuesday afternoon, a one-year-old child was found walking alone on Gail Drive in Church Point. According to a police report, a concerned neighbor discovered the infant standing by a stop sign and immediately contacted authorities.

According to a police report, the child reportedly wandered away from Little Friends Child Care & Development Center. The police report notes that daycare staff informed a responding officer that the child was missing from the facility and his absence had gone unnoticed by workers. The incident is being investigated by the Church Point Police Department.

KATC reached out to the manager of Little Friends Care Center. She declined to comment, citing the open investigation.

KATC obtained Louisiana Department of Education records related to the daycare. According to the documents, the facility’s most recent inspection conducted earlier this year found no deficiencies. However, in the previous year, the daycare was cited for failing to report an incident in which a six-month-old child fell from a bouncer. The facility did not notify the department within the required 24-hour window.

The Church Point Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

