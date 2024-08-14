One man's heart-felt message to the community

49-year-old Carbert Guidry has survived four heart attacks and triple bypass surgery.

While he may have a history of heart complications, he still manages to showcase a heart of gold.

"I’ve had three heart attacks before," Guidry said. "But, this one, I went like three months of feeling bad."

Guidry told KATC he knows first-hand what it's like dealing with on-going chest pains.

"I kept going back and forth to the doctors," Guidry said. "They were thinking it was something with acid reflex disease and then, I got referred to another doctor, Doctor Goodwin out of Lake Charles."

After an angiogram was used to assess Guidry's cardiovascular health, his doctor noticed deadly blockages near his heart.

Guidry's coronary arteries were clogged with plaque, making it difficult for blood to pump to his heart efficiently.

On June 18, Guidry said he was admitted into Houston Methodist Hospital for an emergency triple bypass surgery.

"As soon as they ran the angiogram, it was straight to the hospital," Guidry said. "I left the doctor’s office and went straight to the hospital."

Cardiovascular Surgeon Chance DeWitt said heart attacks occur when "the blood flow to the heart begins to be starved."

DeWitt said these issues are common in the left or right side of the heart, near the anterior descending artery is located.

That's why cardiovascular specialists and surgeons like DeWitt recommend a balanced diet and exercising at least 30 minutes per day, four times per week.

While Guidry's open heart surgery and attacks are behind him, he can no longer work and is still recovering from home.

His daughter, Haley is raising awareness in the community and also trying to live a healthier lifestyle.

"I make sure my kids are up to date on shots," Haley said. "They get checked out…even small health concerns [matter] because you never know. They can snowball into something bigger down the road."

The Guidry's are planning a benefit event on November 2 at the KC Hall in Jennings in hopes of raising money for Carbert's recovery and medical bills.

If you would like to donate, a GoFundMe Page has been posted below:

https://gofund.me/8d464c9b

