Old Spanish Trail Day Set to Celebrate History and Culture in Rayne

C. Eddie Palmer, president of the Old Spanish Trail Corporation, says Old Spanish Trail Day in Rayne is more than just a festival, it's a tribute to the historic roadway that once connected the Atlantic to the Pacific, passing directly through Acadiana.

“They can get a glimpse into the past,” Palmer said. “They can understand maybe the development of different kinds of historical definitions of Rayne and the area.”

The Old Spanish Trail (OST), originally mapped in the early 20th century, served as a major transcontinental route that helped shape communities across the southern United States. In Rayne, the trail is remembered as a symbol of growth, resilience, and community tradition.

“It runs right through the middle of Rayne,” Palmer explained. “So Rayne developed in part because of the road. It was a way that, in fact, they moved part of the town up towards the railroad tracks and the OST highway, which is now Highway 90.”

Saturday, the city will bring that legacy to life with Old Spanish Trail Day, a free event starting at 9 a.m. Visitors can expect a full day of activities, including historic exhibits, classic car shows, Cajun food vendors, and live performances, all designed to celebrate the road that helped shape Rayne.

Organizers emphasize that while the event is festive in nature, it’s also rooted in preserving and reimagining local history.

“Around noon and then again around 1 o’clock, the OST Ramblers are going to play the OST Special,” Palmer said. “And Nicki Link and her group are going to break out this new dance and reveal that to the world, if you will.”

Palmer also expressed appreciation to the City of Rayne for its sponsorship and continued support of the event and its mission.

With community spirit, cultural pride, and a strong connection to its past, Old Spanish Trail Day invites locals and visitors alike to take part in a celebration that honors both the road and the people who traveled it.

