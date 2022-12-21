Officials in New Iberia Say Help is Available for Anyone in Need

Roughly two dozen families are displaced after two tornadoes collided and swept through Iberia Parish last Wednesday.

City Councilwoman, Deidre Ledbetter said most of the storm damage is in District Four and government officials are working on finding shelter for those in need.

"We're working with them [residents] to collect items, new clothing, toiletries, toys for the kids and we're collecting that until today at one O'clock and then, we're going to give that out on tomorrow."

Ledbetter said in addition to Iberia Medical Center and surroundings areas, people who live on Copper Road are also dealing with demolished homes.

"Last night at our meeting, we approved an ordinance whereas, the residents if they got displaced and they need a place to stay, Governor Edwards is going to allow and provide us with some trailers and they can put them on their property," Ledbetter said.

Reverend Roland Fontenot of New Iberia's First Baptist Church said he and members of Louisiana's Baptist Disaster Relief Team have been providing food, financial assistance and helping to clean various properties.

"We're removing debris and trees," Fontenot said. "We also had a crew that went up to Farmerville and was feeding the people there and we also have a group that went up to New Orleans."

Fontenot said he encourages anyone impacted by the tornados to keep their faith.

"I advise them to realize that God is still on his throne," Fontenot said. "He's still in control and the Bible tells us, in all things to give thanks."

Officials say the new trailers will provide the people in New Iberia with a place to live for up to one year, with the possibility of an extension.

Ledbetter said it will take a while for families to be made whole again.

