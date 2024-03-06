New strand of Jazmine Rice expected to hit the market in 2026

The H Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station develops new varieties of rice, provides advice on how to grow and manage crops and much more.

Director of the Caffey Rice Research Station, Adam Famoso tells me the process of producing rice starts in house as the center creates different rice seeds that are then sold to farmers to grow.

“Another new variety that we are in the process of releasing is a new strand of Jazmine rice, Famoso said. "It’s going be called Fitzgerald, this is a variety that will replace the other jasmine rice lines that were also developed here over the last 10 years.”

The new strand of Jasmine rice is expected to have similar qualities to previous varieties, but will offer better yield to farmers. The new strand is expected to hit the market in 2026.

The H Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station will have an upcoming field day on June 25th, that's open to the public. For more information on upcoming events visit https://www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/rice