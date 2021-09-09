New Orleans family claims Lafayette hotel is price gouging

LAFAYETTE — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, many hotels remain booked in Lafayette. That's causing issues for some who had plans to travel to Lafayette before the storm, for instance, for this weekend's UL home opener.

Six months ago, Sal Brocato booked a hotel room to come watch his son play football for UL. On Wednesday, he checked online only to find his reservation had been canceled on August 28th.

"I asked Hilton Honors; they advised me the hotel, Tru Hilton, was supposed to contact me, they did not. I was going to drive up there tomorrow to get there and find out I don't have a room," Sal Brocato said.

On Monday, Governor Edwards signed a proclamation protecting hotel room availability for first responders and anyone coming to help with hurricane recovery. However, Brocato says he was not given an explanation.

"I gave her my confirmation number. She could not explain why my reservation was canceled, but she did offer me a room," Brocato explained.

When he went to re-book the room, he says the rate was higher.

"She wanted to charge me $199 base rate. With taxes and everything, it was going to be almost $250 for one night. So I was going from $190 to $500 for two nights," Brocato said.

He said he's since reached out to the Attorney General's office.

"I went ahead and submitted a complaint for price gouging with the Attorney General's office, Jeff Landry. The attorney I spoke with there said this is price gouging."

With nowhere to stay, Brocato says they will just drive back to New Orleans after the game.

"We've been here in Metarie, outside of New Orleans for two weeks with no power. My wife and I were looking forward to getting out, not only seeing our son, but enjoying a weekend in Lafayette, spend some money in the city. Now there are no hotels."

KATC reached out to the hotel, who had no comment. We did try to book a room to see what the rates are, but the hotel is booked.