New Iberia residents return for valuables, after tornado damage

Roofless homes and collapsed apartments are some of the remains still standing in New Iberia, following Wednesday's tornado.

Many families returned to what was once a home, to gather any valuables they could salvage, that were left behind.

Louis Ramos said he and his wife have been living in New Iberia for 14 years after coming to Louisiana from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Ramos said he told his wife he was going to the store and would be right back, not knowing a tornado would turn his world, upside down.

Ramos said his wife was home alone when the storm hit and had to shelter in place for survival.

"She hid in the closet and everything fly out and she have one arm that is hurt and back, but she's alright." Ramos said. "She's still alive and we'll start over."

Starting over and picking up the pieces of destruction is the story for the Ramos family and several others impacted by the disastrous storm.

Despite the devastation, Ramos is trying to find the silver lining, through it all.

"Rock and roll," Ramos said. "Let's go and keep going, let's go to Best Buy or Walmart and get the stuff again and see, we'll start over."

Tyler Williams said he lives next door to the Ramos family. He said he jumped in his bathtub, for safety.

"I just screamed Jesus and next thing I know, it was going," Williams said. "In that moment, it was just terrifying. I didn't think I would've still been here, sitting here, talking, being able to get the stuff out, you know?"

Brent Migus, Owner of Duffy's Diner is going door to door, bringing hot meals to residents as they recover from the emergency.

"We're out here distributing food," Migus said. "Helping the people that went through this disaster, in this area, trying to do as much as we can."

Migus is providing the community with some of Louisiana's traditional cuisine—Gumbo, fried chicken, potato salad, rice dressings and other foods.

"This is our second truck load so far," Migus said. "We plan on passing again, tonight."

