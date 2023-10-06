New Iberia man continues 40 year search for his mother

It's been 37 years since Judy Ann Gary went missing in St. Martinville and her loved ones said the search continues, even on her birthday.

Gary's son, 38-year-old Rickey Richard said he was only one when his mother vanished.

Richard said, "As I was growing up I was questioning everybody like where's my mom? What's the deal?"

Richard grew up in a foster home and was told by relatives that his mother was last seen on August 2, 1986 leaving a pharmacy called Hospital Drug Store on 410 North Main Street.

"It's hard," Richard said. "Nobody would ever tell me anything. They would be quiet about it. I would never get any answers."

His father, Eric Richard said his wife's disappearance took him by surprise.

"Every time I went to visit her, she was at somebody's house," Eric said. "Then, when we were living on Hamilton Street, she started writing notes and I don't know who she was writing notes to."

Gary's sister, Laura Theriot, said she remembers the day she disappeared.

"She had come to my house to drink coffee with me," Theriot said. "She kept telling me she was going to leave because Eric was treating her bad. I said come move with me. She didn't want to...Well, when she went to the pharmacy for my mom, she never returned home, but the druggist said she had got into a green car."

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin said detectives are keeping the cold case active and are calling on the community to come forward with answers to help solve the investigation.

"We don't have any police reports to go back to," Martin said. "We don't have an original police report to go to. So, we had to start from scratch and the druggist from that store is no longer here."

Anyone with information regarding Judy Ann Gary's disappearance is encouraged to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001 or submit an anonymous tip at 441-3030.

