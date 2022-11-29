Whether you're traveling in a car or on foot, it's no secret—New Iberia is home to many bumpy roads.

On Nov. 8, the majority of New Iberia voters opted against a proposition designed to finance road projects throughout the city for the next 20 years.

Ronnie James Trahan, retired from working on the city's sewage system and says road repairs are critical.

"I think the city needs to do a better job in fixing it," Trahan said. "Find some money, some kind of way to fix the roads in New Iberia!"

Trahan is not the only New Iberia resident concerned with the city's infrastructure, several council members are voicing their frustrations with the conditions of the roads.

"It’s hard to walk in the road when you got holes in the roads, when it ain’t smooth enough to walk on," Trahan said. "Somebody is going to trip and fall one day."

City Council Member, Deedy Johnson-Reid said she recognizes the concerns many drivers are raising.

"People's cars, they have more maintenance on them because our roads are in such terrible condition," Johnson-Reid said. "When you think about it from a business perspective, businesses, they want good roads in front of their businesses because when their customers come to see them, they really want good roads."

Johnson-Reid said she is encouraging residents to be patient with this process.

According to Johnson-Reid, Mayor Freddie Decourt is trying to implement new programs to help re-vitalize the roads in New Iberia.

"20 percent of our roads are good," Johnson-Reid said. "But 80 percent could use some work!"

City Councilman Marlon Lewis said road repairs are in investment for the future.

"Everybody wants a better place to live," Lewis said. "Everybody wants quality of life and beginning with our roads, as well as with our sewer [and] our other infrastructure, but roads are one of the major things."

Mayor Freddie Decourt is expected to speak in front of City Hall on Tuesday to discuss any concerns pertaining to road improvement programs.

According to Decourt's Office, he will be available to residents Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

