New establishment opens in Crowley to help the Acadia Parish community

A new boutique has opened to help make a difference in the Acadia Parish community.

Faith house has opened their first boutique in Acadia Parish to help victims of domestic violence.

The boutique “Wildflower Lane” offers a variety of items such as clothes, shoes, jewelry, accessories, and more.

Faith House development director Kristen Boutte, told me helping others experiencing domestic violence is personal for her.

“I’m a child witness, so I witness my mother being abused, and it still takes a toll on me," Boutte said. " I have triggers of course but working with Faith House through the years and learning and being more aware of what I can do. to help myself, family, and friends.”

Boutte says all proceeds from the boutique goes towards helping victims at Faith House. Wildflower Lane hours of operation are Tuesday - Saturday 10:00am to 6:00pm.