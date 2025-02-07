New business in Crowley could potentially bring lots of revenue to the city

Kartchner's is expected to open this month in Crowley. With the business being located right off of interstate 10 owner Doug Miller says the location is perfect because it will attract a lot of out of town visitors and people from surrounding areas.

"We can serve all the surrounding areas like Iota, Mermentau, Estherwood all of them shop here in Crowley," Miller said.

Mayor Chad Monceaux says shoppers will help bring money into the city of Crowley.

"First of all it creates more jobs in our city for our people to have a job, and then also the sales tax it will bring in," Monceaux explained.

With businesses such as Kartchner's bringing in more sales tax for Crowley, Mayor Monceaux told KATC the 2% that the city keeps helps go towards essential services.

"That pays for firefighters, police officers, for drainage, and lots of different things that our citizens enjoy and want," Monceaux said.

Kartchner's is expected to open February 19th. Manager Michael Sonnier says to contact them if neighbors are looking for a job.

"They can contact us at the Scott or Lafayette location, they can drop their applications off there and put Crowley on the top right hand corner and they will get it to me at that point," Sonnier said.

When Kartchner's is officially opened, their hours will be Monday- Friday from 7am to 7pm and Saturday from 8am to 6pm.