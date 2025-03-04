Neighbors enjoyed Mardi Gras festivities despite the rain

Despite the rain, people still lined up for catches down North Parkerson Ave! As the parade rolled neighbors like Nicholas Saucier were enjoying the Mardi Gras parade, some for the first time.

"We are having a great time," Saucier said. It's my kids first parade in Crowley and we are trying to beat the weather."

Rain poured causing some neighbors to take cover, while others didn't let the rain ruin their parade.

"We are making the best of it, it's Mardi Gras, we are having a good time catches some beads, having some beer, and now ready for some gumbo," Saucier explained.

Nicholas says there are three things people should do around this time of year.

"Get out the house, catch some beads, and experience the traditional Mardi Gras of south Louisiana," Saucier said.

The parade ended on Oscar Johnston drive, but the Mardi Gras festivities continued at the Tony Robichaux Complex.