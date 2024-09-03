More water bill errors in Elton

There's been another water bill error in the town of Elton.

According to Mayor Mike Pierrotti, if you paid your recent water bill via credit card, you may have noticed an usually high bill. However, he said the administrative error has been corrected.

"The Express Pay portion of our billing that they do online did not get downloaded and put into the system," Pierrotti said. "So, [residents] received a double bill."

After several months of administrative errors at the Elton City Hall, Mayor Pierrotti confirmed all water bills are updated and accurate.

Some Elton residents like Cynthia Causey and Timothy Bartlett said they've been receiving inaccurate water bills for roughly nine months, regardless of which payment methods they use.

"We were paying cash up until two months ago," Causey said. "[Now], they don’t accept cash, so we have to pay by money order now."

Causey and Bartlett share a two-bedroom home, just steps away from City Hall.

The couple told KATC even before the City Hall announcements, they've been raising concerns about having inconsistent water bills and got a new water meter installed roughly three months ago.

"This is outrageous," Causey said. "I paid right at two-thousand dollars in nine months and what they are saying my meter reading is...my meter is not even that high yet!"

Causey said she and her boyfriend are living on a fixed income and the two are concerned their water usage is not being calculated properly.

"It's been crazy," Causey said. "In one month out of nine months it's been 87 dollars, but other than that, it's been like $410, $290, $189 dollars."

The Mayor said he's working on filling two utility clerk positions (one full-time and one part-time position) in an effort to help prevent the errors from happening.

If you have any questions regarding your water bill(s), you're encouraged to contact City Hall.

