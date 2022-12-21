Members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church Host Monthly Food Drive for Tornado Victims

Accessing food can be a burden for people around the holidays, but especially for survivor's of last week's tornadoes in New Iberia Parish.

Members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church have partnered with organizations like Rouses, Second Harvest and KATC to provide non-perishable foods and other household necessities for any New Iberia residents in need of goods.

Joycie Perro and her husband, Emick Perro are the Deaconess and Deacon of the church.

Joycie says she helps facilitate the food drive every month, but now that the storm hit the community, the donations are critical.

"I know what they're going through because we've been through it before with Andrew," Joycie said. "We lost everything, so I know how they're feeling right now, especially for the holidays."

Joycie said she recognizes that parents have to break the news to their children that times may be hard, right now.

Emick said by helping to provide donations, he said he believes he is doing God's work.

"We're going to have food, cleaning supplies and essentially whatever comes off that truck we're going to issue out Thursday," Emick said.

Ashley Dauntain is Mr. and Mrs. Perro's daughter. She said she is trying to remain positive, despite the reality the tornadoes caused.

"I'm looking forward to helping other families that lost everything," Dauntain said. "Not material-wise, but food wise...You know, clothes and stuff and just seeing the other families happy for the holidays."

The Perro's say donations will be available for distribution on Thurs. Dec. 22nd at 10 AM, while supplies last.

Members of the community are encouraged to drop off or pick up supplies from the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in New Iberia or email perrosblessings@gmail.com for any questions or concerns.