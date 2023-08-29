Mechanics Say Homeowners Should Take Precautions with Generators

While Louisianians are entering the peak of hurricane season, some mechanics in Acadiana are encouraging homeowners to take precautions, before installing generators.

Darrin Bourque is a Mechanic at Northern Tool & Equipment in Lafayette.

Bourque said he's been noticing an increase in the number of customers shopping for generators or scheduling repairs.

"It is important to have something," Bourque said. "A generator or an inverter that's putting out more power than you're actually going to consume...[the] reason being, you have start-up power draws from appliances, anything with a compressor or anything that starts circuits to create heat."

Gerrod Brasseaux, Owner of Brasseaux's Hardware in Lafayette said he knows what it's like not to have a generator and now he can't live without one.

"I did grow up in Abbeville, so we understand that hurricanes are a part of life," Brasseaux said. "I remember spending many hurricanes without any AC, sweating in the house."

Brasseaux said he encourages homeowners to hire an electrician to properly install generators and to consider the whole home generators, as opposed to the portable ones.

"Don't put it next to AC units or anything like that," Brasseaux said. "Don't put it next to open windows and make sure it is a distance from your house, so you're not pulling fumes back into your house."

